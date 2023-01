Wow, Tesla just announced massive price drops in the US across the board. Model Y LR is now $13,000 cheaper before the tax credit and $20,500 cheaper including the tax credit.

In case you are wondering if this affects my delivery estimate for Q1, yes, yes it does.

