.@senrobportman: "Can you make the commitment [...] that you will commit to cutting off all data and metadata flows to China?"

TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas: "What I can commit to is that our final agreement with the U.S. government will satisfy all national security concerns." pic.twitter.com/EXbBMhpWK4

— The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2022