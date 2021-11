#BREAKING: Hackers who #Iran's Regime has announced to be from #Israel have conducted a successful cyber attack at gas stations across #Iran. They have also hacked digital billboards in various cities of #Iran. "#Khamenei, where is my fuel?" is displayed on the hacked billboards! pic.twitter.com/Nr2PUXLZV9

— Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) October 26, 2021