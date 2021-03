Thoughts on the Hafnium Exchange hack: (1) it's going to disproportionately impact those that can least afford it (SMBs, Edu, States, locals), (2) incident response teams are BURNED OUT & this is at a really bad time, (3) few orgs should be running exchange servers these days. https://t.co/bc5yutThve

— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) March 6, 2021