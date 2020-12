China’s anti-monopoly probe of Alibaba shouldn’t be viewed as a political action. Market has long complained over the monopolistic practice of this e-commerce giant. Regulation is inevitable. I believe China can manage well this correction, making the future development healthier https://t.co/2RZzFIMaxl

— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) December 24, 2020